Feeling chunky after the holidays? Taipei City has some fitness tips

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Weighed down by the sumptuous Lunar New Year meals of recent days? Taipei City's Public Works Department has some recommendations for walking/running trails to get you back in shape in no time.

The department has listed three "fat burning" trails: the well-known Elephant Mountain Trail, the Maokong Camphor Lake Trail (貓空樟樹樟湖環狀步道) and the Xiaoxitou Circular Trail (小溪頭環狀步道), all conveniently located in the capital.

The Elephant Mountain Trail is 1.45 kilometers long and requires about 90 minutes to hike, but you can burn around 890 calories in the process.

Maokong is longer, at 2.6 kilometers, but will help you cut 1250 calories while you enjoy views of many gardens, as well as Taipei 101.

The greatest reward is the Xiaoxitou trail, which will burn up to 1300 calories if you finish it's grueling 2.9 kilometers.

So what are you waiting for?