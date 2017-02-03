|
Handy traffic tips for the Taipei Lantern Festival
|
The China Post news staff February 3, 2017, 12:03 pm TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Taipei Lantern Festival kicks off tomorrow in the city's western district under the theme "Westside Story, Taipei Glory."
To accommodate the festival's opening ceremonies, the flow of traffic will be restricted from Saturday, Feb. 11 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m along the following roads:
Chengdu Road from Xining South Road to Zhonghua Road
Hanzhong Street from Chengdu Road to Neijiang Street, as well as from Neijiang Street to Changsha Street.
A parade stretching 1.7 kilometers will take place on Feb. 11. Traffic restrictions will be strictly enforced along these roads and revelers are advised to take public transportation to reach the area.
Traffic will also be blocked from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. along Zhonghua Road between Zhongxiao West Road and Chengdu Road.
A later ban will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m in the following locations:
Chengdu Road between Zhonghua Road and Kangding Road
Kangding Road between Chengdu Road and Wuhun Street
Hanzhong Street between Chengdu Road and Neijiang Street; Neijiang Street and Changshan Street and southbound towards Taipei Main Station.
For more information on the festival, visit: https://2017.lanternfestival.taipei
|
