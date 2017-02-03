Headlines from across Taiwan

|
The China Post news staff February 3, 2017, 7:32 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Friday February 3, 2017.
Apple Daily: Uber Taiwan to suspend operations Feb. 10.
Liberty Times: Uber to suspend operations in Taiwan Feb. 10.
China Times: The TAIEX could push past the 10,000 point mark.
United Daily News: Japan's Abe to create 700,000 jobs for Americans.
