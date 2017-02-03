Cabinet unveils 4-year plan for 3% growth

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- As Taiwan went back to work Thursday after the Lunar New Year break, the Cabinet set a clear, ambitious goal: to achieve annual growth of 2.5 percent to 3 percent within the next four years.

During the first weekly Cabinet meeting of the Year of the Rooster, the Executive Yuan gave the green light to the National Development Council's (NDC, 國發會) four-year plan to boost the nation's economy between 2017 and 2020.

In the NDC's report detailing the plan, it sets an overall goal of reaching average annual growth of 2.5 percent to 3 percent over the next four years.

The council also lays out in the report goals of reaching growth figures between 2 percent and 2.5 percent this year, despite the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS, 主計總處) having forecast 1.87 percent GDP growth for this year in late December 2016.

The revised goals come after the Tsai Ing-wen administration had its focus on economic issues interrupted during its first six months in office by battles over a controversial workweek bill, marriage equality and pension reform.

Premier Lin Chuan said Thursday that "deeply entrenched challenges" were standing in the way of achieving the NDC's goals, and urged ministries to up their efforts in order to make reaching the growth targets possible.

"The government must demonstrate its efficiency in the face of the many changes the international economy poses," Lin said.

It would be good, he added, for the details of the economic growth plan to undergo period review.

In its report Thursday, the NDC says it expects domestic investment's contribution to the GDP to increase 0.37 percentage points over the next four years.

The "New Southbound Policy" and getting a stake in "Made in the U.S." production business opportunities — as strongly encouraged by U.S. President Donald Trump — would likely see the contribution of outbound investment increase 0.31 percentage points, according to the NDC.

The report, citing the hit Taiwan's growth took due to the global recession, points to a number of structural problems that it says must be addressed.

Among these are the slowing growth of the domestic labor force, the urgency of an industrial transition and the need to make the country a more desirable investment destination.

Foreign Forces at Play

Despite the upbeat nature of the report, NDC Deputy Minister Kao Shien-quey (高仙桂), speaking in the Cabinet's post-meeting press conference, warned that a number of trends could affect the domestic and global economy.

Kao said that the trends included Trump's vow to move overseas production back to the United States, Beijing's ambitions to develop domestic supply chains, the risk of the booming digital economy upending traditional global labor division and consumption models, and the rising ride of anti-globalization sentiment.