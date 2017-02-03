After decadelong wait, airport MRT begins trial run

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Ten years after construction began, the Taoyuan Airport MRT kicked off limited trial runs for groups on Thursday, with some passengers on the first trip calling the metro system "the pride of Taoyuan."

Hundreds of gleeful Taoyuan City residents and equally exuberant city officials boarded the first MRT trip at 7:45 a.m. from Zhongli toward Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

Passengers on the first trip were ecstatic to board the MRT. While the first fleet shuddered and swayed upon starting out, the remainder of the trip went smoothly.

A female passenger, surnamed Lin, who took her 70-year-old grandmother on the ride, told the Chinese-language United Daily News that while the Taoyuan Airport MRT seemed to be a "bit slower than the Taipei Metro," it was a comfortable ride.

Some were boastful, calling the MRT "the pride of Taoyuan," while others promised to help promote the public transportation services to encourage environmental-friendly choices.

Some voices were practical: "We can't let the (airport) MRT go bankrupt."

Cingpu neighborhood chief Chang Mou-sheng (張茂生) said, "(we have) waited for the opening day for 20 years," saying that it was a very good feeling to board the MRT.

There were still some criticism, however. A woman surnamed Li, a resident of Zhongli District, said the Airport MRT ride quality was not up to par with the metro systems in Taipei and Kaohsiung.

She said, "The metro started off quickly and suddenly braked before arriving, knocking the passengers around."

A man surnamed Wu considered the entire ride "rather bumpy," with the sudden stopping and jerky acceleration extremely uncomfortable.

Others said that the unstable Wi-Fi internet connection dampened their spirits. Wi-Fi signals were also unavailable for some travelers.

Striving to Improve

In response to the naysayers, Taoyuan Metro Corp. Chairman Liu Kun-yi (劉坤億) said that it was still the first day of the MRT's trial run, and that they would continue to improve in the future to allow all passengers to enjoy a stable internet connection.

While express trains (which are painted purple in contrast to blue commuter trains) are also equipped with wireless chargers, Liu said they would aim to provide the same services on commuter fleets as well

Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan, who was among the first-trip passengers, gave the Airport MRT ride a score of 85. He said he could feel the smoothness and comfort of the ride, but conceded that there were some places that needed improvement, such as traffic flow, landscaping and lighting.