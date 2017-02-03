Paiwan village to sue KMT politician over shrine criticism

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Chief Lee Te-fu (李德福) of the indigenous Kuskus Village (高士部落) in Pingtung said on Thursday that the village would take legal action against Kuomintang (KMT) Central Policy Committee director Alex Tsai (蔡正元), after Tsai claimed that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) had helped the village rebuild a Japanese shrine as a means of "praising Japan for its cruelty during the occupation of Taiwan."

Tsai had first started the feud on Jan. 29, with a statement on Facebook claiming that the Shrine of Kuskus Village was first built by Japan after the Japanese invasion of Taiwan (牡丹社事件).

The shrine was also built on hallowed grounds where numerous indigenous people were murdered, and that the reconstruction of the shrine by DPP was designed to praise Japan for their cruelty toward indigenous people, Tsai said.

In response, the village had said the shrine was actually a gift from Japanese Shinto priest Kenichi Sato, with construction funds raised privately in Japan.

Lee previously said that the shrine served as a symbol of forgiveness and friendship towards Japan as well as a tourism hot spot, and demanded an apology from Tsai.

Tsai instead criticized the statements from the Kuskus Village on Wednesday, and said that it was disgraceful to have a Japanese shrine on a historically significant site.

In an official statement Thursday, Lee said that the entire village was infuriated with Tsai's ignorance, as the shrine was not located anywhere near the historic area the KMT politician was referring to.

Lee went on to say that the village would be seeking legal action against Tsai for spreading false information which defamed the village, and that as a fellow KMT member, he did not understand why Tsai was trying to start a political smear campaign.

A response from Sato was also found on the official Facebook page of the Kuskus Shrine, which said that Tsai must be held responsible for spreading unfounded claims, and that his hateful actions must have been built upon influence from mainland China.