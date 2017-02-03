'Too early' to back a candidate: Ex-Pres. Ma

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former President Ma Ying-jeou stayed tight-lipped Thursday on who he was backing for the Kuomintang (KMT) chairmanship — but stressed that acceptance of so-called "1992 Consensus" was crucial.

During Spring Festival activities at the KMT's headquarters, Ma was asked if he favored any particular candidate in the party's upcoming leadership election, with the former president replying that it was "too early to say."

Thursday's event in Taipei was attended by all KMT chairmanship candidates except for Han Kuo-yu, and all eyes were on glued on the interactions between Ma and the contenders.

During a speech at the event, Ma addressed a Taipei High Administrative Court ruling which gave the party access to funds frozen by the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee (IGPASC), pending the settlement of a lawsuit.

He indicated that the courts had sided with the KMT on the issue of party assets in the politically charged battle with IGPASC.

He also took the opportunity to praise current party chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu, noting her accomplishments during a "period of hardship."

"Everyone should proud of her," Ma said, while also stressing that fair party elections were important for garnering more public support.

Seated next to the former president during the ceremony, Hung was asked whether she wished for Ma's support and whether Ma had expressed support for her reelection as party leader.

"How can a person of his position make this statement (of support) now? I'll take his words to heart," Hung replied.

Following his speech, local media asked Ma who he would support between former Vice President Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) and former KMT Vice Chairman Steve Chan (詹啟賢), both of whom have courted the former president's endorsement.

But Ma remained tight-lipped, saying only that everyone in the party should work hard, and that the future chairman must be someone who puts the needs of the party first.

He added that support for the "1992 Consensus" from any future leader was not only critical, but would become even more so in the future.

KMT Candidates Speak on Ma's Support

All four of the candidates who attended the event provided statements to the media regarding the upcoming election and Ma's support.

Hung said that given Ma's political position, she understood why the former president would have to keep his decision to himself at this stage.

Hung also said that she hoped to receive the backing of all KMT members during the election, and that the "1992 Consensus" was something supported by the entire party.

Wu said it was unlikely Ma would reveal who he supported at this moment, given that he is a former president and former KMT chairman who must value fairness above all else.

Chan said that as party comrades, he and Wu were not so much competing as they were providing KMT members with more choice.

Fellow leadership candidate and former Taipei Mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) said he had used the Lunar New Year holiday to visit the grass roots party members, adding he hoped to formulate platforms that would benefit all party members and the entire nation.