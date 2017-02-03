Uber Taiwan slams on the brakes

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The embattled ride-hailing service Uber Taiwan abruptly announced that it would suspend all operations starting next Friday, shortly after it was ordered to pay fines of over NT$200 million.

Earlier Thursday, the Transportation Ministry again ordered Uber to shut down operations in Taiwan, as a deadline to appeal previously imposed fines passed.

"Today, we are announcing our intention to pause our Taiwan service starting Friday, 10th February ... We hope that pressing pause will reset the conversation and inspire President Tsai to take action ... so that innovative transportation technologies can develop and prosper under President Tsai's leadership," Uber Taiwan said in an online press release.

The company also accused the government of moving away from "embracing innovation and setting a stage for a 21st century transportation policy," adding: "We believe we must create a new path forward."

Uber said its "driver-partners," who they described as "hard-working, ordinary Taiwanese citizens" were being handed "greater penalties than ever for providing people a safe ride across town."

At the same time, it "recognized" that the Transportation Ministry was "under pressure to escalate enforcement in accordance with new legislation."

The ride-hailing giant claimed to have successfully provided 15 million trips for users in Taiwan in the four years since it debuted on the island.

It said it was grateful for its drivers and customers and would "hopefully be able to serve them again in the foreseeable future."

Court Decision Awaited

Uber Taiwan's shock announcement came after the Transportation Ministry issued a business-suspension order early Thursday morning, the first working day after the Lunar New Year holiday.

The ride-hailing company was also ordered to pay up NT$200 million, the accumulated amount of 11 fines it had been slapped with since Jan. 6. The appeal period for the fines expired on Jan. 26.

An amendment to the Highway Act, which came into effect this January, increased the maximum penalties for companies or individuals illegally running public transportation businesses to NT$25 billion and NT$100,000 respectively.

By Jan. 20, the Transportation Ministry had slapped 48 fines on Uber Taiwan. Eleven of these passed the legally mandated 15-day appeal period on Thursday, the ministry's Department of Railways and Highways Lin Chi-kuo (林繼國) said.

Uber Taiwan has filed an appeal against the suspension order, Lin said, adding that the ministry would wait for the court's decision before taking the next move.

Cheng Yun-Peng (鄭運鵬), a member of the Legislature's Transportation Committee, blamed Uber Taiwan, saying "it's (the firm's) long-term attitude problem that has caused today's awkward situation."

Cheng said Uber Taiwan should have found a compromise with the government over the past four years before customers got used to its illegal operations.

"It's impossible for Uber to return to Taiwan's market and profit while continue to operate in its old way," Cheng said.