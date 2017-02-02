News
Number of Flu patients down 60%: CDC
CNA  February 2, 2017, 11:05 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The number of people seeking emergency treatment with flu-like symptoms during this year's Lunar New Year holiday was down 60 percent from the same period last year, mainly due to the government's expanded vaccination campaign to combat influenza, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on Thursday.

During the six-day holiday period, 24,450 people sought emergency treatment with flu-like symptoms, down from 56,358 last year, CDC statistics showed.

CDC Deputy Director-General Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) pointed out that in the latest vaccination campaign launched last October, 6 million shots of flu vaccine were provided free of charge to eligible individuals, up from 3 million the previous year, which he said significantly prevented the spread of flu.

The decrease in the number of flu patients was also partly attributable to warmer weather during the winter season, he said.

