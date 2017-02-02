Economics ministry working on transition to gas-fired power plants

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Economics Minister Lee Chih-kung (李世光) said on Thursday that the ministry is working to transform coal-fired power plants into natural gas-powered ones to ensure economic growth is not undermined by power shortages.

One of the measures intended to ensure a stable power supply is the transformation of two thermo-powered power plants -- one in Taichung, the other in Keelung -- into natural gas-powered plants.

Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower), the nation's main power supply, is working on a project to build gas storage facilities at the two power plants, Taipower Chairman Chu Wen-chen (朱文成) said.

The project is expected to be completed by 2025, when the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government's nuclear-free homeland policy is scheduled to take effect, by which time according to Lee, about "50 percent of power plants in Taiwan" will need to be powered by natural gas.

Other priorities for the ministry to facilitate economic growth include amendments to related laws following the revision of the Electricity Act and the Company Act, Lee told a gathering of officials to mark the first day back at work following the Lunar New Year holiday.

He thanked staff for all their hard work in the eight months since he took the post, which has seen the nation's solar power generation reach the 1GW mark and the beginning of work on a water-recycling plant in Fengshan, Kaohsiung. When finished the plant will be capable of recycling 10,000 tons of waste water per day.