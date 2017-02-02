Cabinet approves plan to upgrade drug evaluation center

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan's Cabinet on Thursday approved a draft bill to upgrade the Center for Drug Evaluation into a financially independent national organization, in a bid to create a more efficient system for the review of pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

The new organization will handle all such reviews nationwide, taking over the responsibilities of the non-governmental and non-profit Center for Drug Evaluation and several other entities that currently deal with the evaluation of medical devices and drugs, the Cabinet said.

It will also help streamline the process of obtaining licenses to sell medical devices and drugs, shortening the waiting time by one to two months, according to Deputy Health Minister Ho Chi-kung (何啟功).

He said the new center will be financially independent, operating on funds obtained from evaluation fees, unlike the existing Center for Drug Evaluation which relies on financial subsidies from the government.

The upgrade of the Center for Drug Evaluation will require an amendment to the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act, he said.

Following the Cabinet's approval of the draft upgrade bill, it will be submitted to the Legislature, along with the required draft amendments to the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act, Ho said.

The Center for Drug Evaluation was established in 1998 by the Department of Health, which was upgraded to the Ministry of Health and Welfare in 2013.