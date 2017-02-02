Lawmakers weigh in on Cabinet reshuffle

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Legislators from both sides of the political aisle weighed in on possible personnel adjustments to the Cabinet on Thursday, stoking speculation that the health and labor ministers might be replaced.

Speaking to reporters at the Legislative Yuan, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Luo Chih-cheng said that while there were no substantial reasons to believe there would be a Cabinet reshuffle, "minor adjustments" should be considered in order to meet public expectations.

DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu said some ministries were not doing enough to communicate with the public and had "made good policies sound bad" and needed to improve their performance.

Wang pointed to the labor and finance ministries and the task group in charge of "New Southbound Policy" as those that could step up their performance to improve the economy and foreign relations.

Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Tseng Ming-chung said that new labor regulations were controversial and that adjustments to the Labor Ministry were "suitable for change." KMT Legislator Lai Shyr-bao said that changing only "a couple of positions" would not be sufficient.

KMT Legislator Wang Yu-min told reporters that personnel changes might not necessarily translate into better performance for the Cabinet.

Wang said Health Minister Lin Tzou-yien, who was reportedly set to be replaced, was a medical professional familiar with senior care issues.

"If the Tsai administration wants to replace him, they need to find someone better than Lin. The minister has clout in the medical field. If he's simply replaced it won't necessarily be beneficial for the government," she said.