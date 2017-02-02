Uber Taiwan to suspend operations Feb. 10

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Uber Taiwan, facing mounting government pressure and fines, announced Thursday that it was temporarily suspending operations in Taiwan starting Feb. 10.

In a company statement, Uber says it was temporarily ceasing operations and hoped to return to negotiations with the government to "innovate transportation technology" on the island.

"This is a difficult decision," the statement indicated, adding that the service had helped make 15 million trips possible in its four years of operation in Taiwan.

The announcement came after the ride-share service was fined by Taiwan's government repeatedly, amassing fines of up to NT$1.1 billion (approximately US$35 million) since Jan. 6.

The Transportation Ministry ordered Uber Taiwan to cease operations and said that the service ban would continue until the company abided by local laws.