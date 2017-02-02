|
Uber Taiwan to suspend operations Feb. 10
|
The China Post news staff February 2, 2017, 1:24 pm TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Uber Taiwan, facing mounting government pressure and fines, announced Thursday that it was temporarily suspending operations in Taiwan starting Feb. 10.
In a company statement, Uber says it was temporarily ceasing operations and hoped to return to negotiations with the government to "innovate transportation technology" on the island.
"This is a difficult decision," the statement indicated, adding that the service had helped make 15 million trips possible in its four years of operation in Taiwan.
The announcement came after the ride-share service was fined by Taiwan's government repeatedly, amassing fines of up to NT$1.1 billion (approximately US$35 million) since Jan. 6.
The Transportation Ministry ordered Uber Taiwan to cease operations and said that the service ban would continue until the company abided by local laws.
|
