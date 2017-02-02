News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Thursday

February, 2, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Uber Taiwan to suspend operations Feb. 10
The China Post news staff  February 2, 2017, 1:24 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Uber Taiwan, facing mounting government pressure and fines, announced Thursday that it was temporarily suspending operations in Taiwan starting Feb. 10.

In a company statement, Uber says it was temporarily ceasing operations and hoped to return to negotiations with the government to "innovate transportation technology" on the island.

"This is a difficult decision," the statement indicated, adding that the service had helped make 15 million trips possible in its four years of operation in Taiwan.

The announcement came after the ride-share service was fined by Taiwan's government repeatedly, amassing fines of up to NT$1.1 billion (approximately US$35 million) since Jan. 6.

The Transportation Ministry ordered Uber Taiwan to cease operations and said that the service ban would continue until the company abided by local laws.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search