Ma coy on KMT leadership run stance

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former President Ma Ying-jeou was tightlipped on Thursday when pressed to express support for a single candidate for the Kuomintang's (KMT) upcoming leadership election.

During Spring Festival activities hosted by the opposition party, Ma was asked by reporters if he supported a candidate in particular.

"It is too early to say," he said.

Thursday's event in Taipei was attended by all KMT chairmanship candidates except for Han Kuo-yu, and all eyes were on glued on the interactions between Ma and the contenders.

During his remarks, Ma said he was heartened by the number of party members attending the event.

He indicated that the courts had sided with the KMT on the issue of party assets in the politically charged battle with the Cabinet's ill-gotten assets committee.

He also took the opportunity to praise current party chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu, noting her accomplishments during a "period of hardship."

"Everyone should proud of her," Ma said, while also stressing that fair party elections were important for garnering more public support.

Seated next to the former president during the ceremony, Hung was asked whether she wished for Ma's support and whether Ma had expressed support for her reelection as party leader.

"How can a person of his position make this statement (of support) now? I'll take his words to heart," Hung replied.