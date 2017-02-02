News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Thursday

February, 2, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Premier vows to push Cabinet forward in new lunar year
The China Post news staff with CNA  February 2, 2017, 12:08 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Premier Lin Chuan started off the first work day following the Lunar New Year holiday with a promise to move the nation forward in matters of public transport and safety.

Feted by a lion-dancing team from Taipei's Minzu Elementary School, Lin's Cabinet gathered at the entrance of the Executive Yuan in an event to bring in an auspicious start to the new year. Lin vowed that his administrative team would move forward on public transport and safety.

Lin did not respond to media reports of a looming personnel reshuffle that may push out Health Minister Lin Tzou-yien, who was not present at Thursday's event.

Labor Minister Kuo Fang-yu, who media speculated would be replaced, told reporters he cherished every day at his post and was prepared to devote his utmost effort to the job until his last day.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search