Premier vows to push Cabinet forward in new lunar year
The China Post news staff with CNA February 2, 2017, 12:08 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Premier Lin Chuan started off the first work day following the Lunar New Year holiday with a promise to move the nation forward in matters of public transport and safety.
Feted by a lion-dancing team from Taipei's Minzu Elementary School, Lin's Cabinet gathered at the entrance of the Executive Yuan in an event to bring in an auspicious start to the new year. Lin vowed that his administrative team would move forward on public transport and safety.
Lin did not respond to media reports of a looming personnel reshuffle that may push out Health Minister Lin Tzou-yien, who was not present at Thursday's event.
Labor Minister Kuo Fang-yu, who media speculated would be replaced, told reporters he cherished every day at his post and was prepared to devote his utmost effort to the job until his last day.
