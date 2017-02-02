|
International Edition
Thursday
February, 2, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Bullish start for TAIEX, Taiwan dollar on Year of the Rooster
|
The China Post news staff February 2, 2017, 11:13 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- First trading following the Lunar New Year holiday saw the Taiwan Capitalization Weighted Stock Index (TAIEX) climb over 50 points and the New Taiwan dollar trade higher.
Early trading put the TAIEX above the 9,500-point mark briefly before selling brought the number back down to the 9400s an hour later.
Taiwan Stock Exchange Chairman Shih Jun-ji expressed hope that local stocks were on the rising trend and represented reflows in investment.
Meanwhile in foreign exchange trading, the Taiwan unit appreciated from NT$31.25 to NT$31.179 against the dollar.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Taiwan Cement president dead after fall from stairs: report
2
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
3
Taiwan's president won't meet with Trump: spokeswoman
4
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
5
Asus unveils ZenFone with Daydream, Google Tango
6
Timing of China's aircraft carrier sailing through Taiwan Strait seen 'delicate'
7
Debate resurfaces in wake of assault
8
Violence mars another public hearing
9
Taiwan sends coffee procurement delegations to Central America
10
Hon Hai not to withdraw China investments