Airport MRT begins trial run amid fanfare

After years of delay and anticipation, the Taoyuan Airport MRT kicked off limited trial runs for groups on Thursday.

Hundreds of gleeful Taoyuan City residents flanked with equally exuberant city officials boarded the first MRT trip at 7:45 a.m. from Zhongli toward Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, giving thumbs up signs while taking photographs to preserve the historic moment.

Broadcasting over the train's intercom, Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan hailed the moment as a milestone. After the train arrived at the airport's second terminal, he boarded a return trip bound for Taipei Main Station. Cheng thanked members of the MRT staff for their hard work and wished them a happy new year.

The two-stage trial fare-free run period will be limited to group tours for the initial two weeks, with individual trial runs beginning thereafter.

The airport line will begin full operations on March 2, with tickets discounted at half price for the first month. Officials are estimating that 700,000 passengers will take part in the trial runs.

Group tours will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and are limited to groups of 40 or fewer people from the central and local government, transportation groups and other invited groups.

The trial run will be open to individual passengers from 7:40 a.m., 9:40 a.m., 11:40 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis, capped at 20,000 passengers daily from each of the line's stations.