Taiwan can gain from US refugee ban: lawmaker

Taiwan should use the opportunity provided by U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial executive order on immigration to attract foreign talents to Taiwan, opposition Kuomintang (KMT) legislator and TEDxTaipei founder Jason Hsu (許毓仁) said recently.

Hsu said that Trump's ban of immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen would considerably impact the technology industry of the Silicon Valley in the U.S.

The next regulation to be implemented by the Trump administration would likely be the toughening of H-1B specialty occupation visa that the U.S. issued to experts from other countries, Hsu said, which could discourage even more foreign talents from seeking opportunities in America.

Taiwan should utilize the opportunity provided by Trump to invite such professionals to work in the country, so that Taiwan could fulfill the nation's ambition of becoming the Silicon Valley of Asia, Hsu said.

The legislator then said that he was planning to propose an amendment to Taiwan's current Immigration Act during the next legislative session. The amendment designed by the legislator would seek to loosen current restrictions and establish new immigration classifications such as specialty occupation immigration and investment immigration.

Hsu also said that France had already started to adopt policies that were similar to his ideas, which invited immigrants with special expertise to move to France under a special residence status, making France a hub for startups in Europe.

Taiwan was suitable for foreign techn firms to establish headquarters to penetrate the Asian market, Hsu added, as it was placed at a very good location to attract engineers from India and Southeast Asia.

Engineers from such countries have always been popular for Silicon Valley companies, so Taiwan should grasp such an opportunity to elevate its status in Asia and the rest of the world, the legislator concluded.