Freedom report gives Taiwan a perfect

Taiwan has scored higher than the U.S. in Freedom House's latest report on global freedom released Tuesday, with the nation listed in the "most free" category for the first time in the past 10 years.

The nonprofit's Freedom in the World 2017 has called populists and autocrats threats to the global order and named democracies like Taiwan vulnerable"orphaned democrats" under the populist and authoritarian trend.

Under the aggregated score category, Taiwan scored 91 out of 100, higher than the U.S.' 89 points. Compared to the 2016 scores, Taiwan continued to rank 1 (equaling to most free as compared to the score 7, which mean least free) in terms of political rights.

Taiwan improved in civil liberties, going up from 2 to 1 in ratings. Freedom House named media independence and academic freedom as two critical factors in this category.

In terms of Freedom Rating, Taiwan moved up from 1.5 to 1, the most free.

Taiwan's increased score in the freedom ranking showed that Taiwan's long-sought progressive values of democracy, freedom and human rights were clear to see on the international stage, the Presidential Office said in a statement.

Taiwan would continue to uphold these values to deepen democracy and contribute stability and growth to the Asia-Pacific region, the statement read.

Orphaned Taiwan

However, the report noted Chinese President Xi Jinping's tightened grip on domestic affairs and "growing intolerance for individual autonomy" had bled into its dealings with the affairs of the region, including Taiwan.

The report noted Beijing's increasingly hostile attitude towards Taiwan after the Democratic Progressive Party came into power — an attitude, the report said, was similar to how China issued an "unprecedented ruling on Hong Kong's Basic Law" to prevent pro-independence and pro-democracy lawmakers from taking seats in its self-governed legislature.

The report considered the rise of citizens in democratic societies looking to authoritarian rulers as proof to protect domestic interests and buck international commitment, as a threat that vulnerable democracies such as Taiwan that are fully alert to.

Vulnerable democracies rely on international democratic solidarity to maintain the survival of their own freedoms, the report said.

Of the 195 countries assessed by the Freedom House report, 87 (45 percent) were rated Free, 59 (30 percent) Partly Free, and 49 (25 percent) Not Free.

A number of countries ranked "Free" by the report also presented setbacks in political rights, civil liberties, or both, such as the U.S.