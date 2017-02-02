|
International Edition
Thursday
February, 2, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Better than fireworks
|
CNA February 2, 2017, 12:19 am TWN
|
Troops from the 10th Army Corps conduct a drill in central Taiwan during the Lunar New Year holidays. The drill was conducted to raise the troops' combat alertness during the holiday period.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Taiwan Cement president dead after fall from stairs: report
2
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
3
Taiwan's president won't meet with Trump: spokeswoman
4
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
5
Asus unveils ZenFone with Daydream, Google Tango
6
Timing of China's aircraft carrier sailing through Taiwan Strait seen 'delicate'
7
Debate resurfaces in wake of assault
8
Violence mars another public hearing
9
Taiwan sends coffee procurement delegations to Central America
10
Hon Hai not to withdraw China investments