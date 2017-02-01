First Taichung MRT trains to arrive Sunday

The first trains of the future Taichung MRT will arrive at the city's port on Sunday, according to city officials.

The Japanese-built electrically powered vehicles will be driven automatically, with each two-carriage train holding up to 536 passengers, said Taichung City's Department of Transportation Commissioner Wang Yi-chuan.

The shipment arriving on Sunday will consist of two trains and other support equipment including eight bogies. After arrival they will undergo a week's worth of customs checks.

The city government is slated to present the MRT trains for public viewing in the city on Feb. 12 near Daxin Elementary School and Siwei Elementary School.

A trial run of the metro is expected by the end of November 2018 and formal operation is expected by December 2020.