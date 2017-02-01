Highways put to the test today as holiday winds down

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Freeway authorities reported relatively smooth conditions on highways Wednesday morning but said they were expecting bottlenecks this afternoon along National Freeway No. 1 and No. 5.

As people return home from the Lunar New Year long holiday, which ends Thursday, traffic this morning has been relatively smooth. Speeds on National Freeway No. 1 reached an average of 80 kph while No. 5 was also smooth, with speeds of 60 kph.

That could change starting this afternoon as more vehicles enter the fray. Highway authorities are predicting bottlenecks from Xiluo to Puyan on Freeway No. 1, Zhushan to Nantou service station and Shalu to Port of Taichung on No. 3, as well as the stretch from Toucheng to Nangang on No. 5.

A reminder that high-occupancy-vehicle restrictions starting from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. today will be in effect on northbound traffic from Toucheng to Su'ao. Drivers are advised to take to the roads early to avoid congestion later in the afternoon.