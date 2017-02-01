|
International Edition
Wednesday
February, 1, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Highways put to the test today as holiday winds down
|
The China Post news staff February 1, 2017, 11:16 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Freeway authorities reported relatively smooth conditions on highways Wednesday morning but said they were expecting bottlenecks this afternoon along National Freeway No. 1 and No. 5.
As people return home from the Lunar New Year long holiday, which ends Thursday, traffic this morning has been relatively smooth. Speeds on National Freeway No. 1 reached an average of 80 kph while No. 5 was also smooth, with speeds of 60 kph.
That could change starting this afternoon as more vehicles enter the fray. Highway authorities are predicting bottlenecks from Xiluo to Puyan on Freeway No. 1, Zhushan to Nantou service station and Shalu to Port of Taichung on No. 3, as well as the stretch from Toucheng to Nangang on No. 5.
A reminder that high-occupancy-vehicle restrictions starting from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. today will be in effect on northbound traffic from Toucheng to Su'ao. Drivers are advised to take to the roads early to avoid congestion later in the afternoon.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Taiwan Cement president dead after fall from stairs: report
2
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
3
Taiwan's president won't meet with Trump: spokeswoman
4
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
5
Asus unveils ZenFone with Daydream, Google Tango
6
Timing of China's aircraft carrier sailing through Taiwan Strait seen 'delicate'
7
Debate resurfaces in wake of assault
8
Violence mars another public hearing
9
Taiwan sends coffee procurement delegations to Central America
10
Hon Hai not to withdraw China investments