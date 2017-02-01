|
International Edition
Wednesday
February, 1, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
TSMC says chairman suffered only minor abrasions after fall
|
The China Post news staff February 1, 2017, 11:13 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan --Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) on Wednesday rebutted reports that its chairman Morris Chang (張忠謀) had been seriously injured after a fall in the United States, saying that he had suffered only minor abrasions.
"The chairman is fine. It (the injury) was only minor abrasions. He is in normal condition and all is well," the company confirmed this morning.
A photograph of Chang before boarding a China Airlines flight bound for Taiwan showed him in normal physical condition aside from a few facial bruises. A China Airlines representative in Honolulu also confirmed that Chang was in normal physical condition, saying he had been able to board the plane like most other passengers and had not required physical support.
His flight is scheduled to arrive at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 9 p.m.
Local television media claimed yesterday that the corporate mogul had taken a fall by a swimming pool in Hawaii and was being rushed back to Taiwan for emergency treatment.
TSMC earlier said the reports were "just rumors."
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Taiwan Cement president dead after fall from stairs: report
2
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
3
Taiwan's president won't meet with Trump: spokeswoman
4
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
5
Asus unveils ZenFone with Daydream, Google Tango
6
Timing of China's aircraft carrier sailing through Taiwan Strait seen 'delicate'
7
Debate resurfaces in wake of assault
8
Violence mars another public hearing
9
Taiwan sends coffee procurement delegations to Central America
10
Hon Hai not to withdraw China investments