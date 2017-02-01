Headlines from across Taiwan

|
The China Post news staff February 1, 2017, 9:14 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Wednesday February 1, 2017.
China Times: TSMC Chairman Morris Chang reportedly takes fall in US.
United Daily News: Resisting Trump, US justice minister loses job.
Apple Daily: TSMC Chairman Morris Chang reportedly takes fall in US, will return to Taiwan for emergency treatment.
Liberty Times: Obama blasts Trump's executive order on immigration ban.
|
