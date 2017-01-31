News
High speed rail sets single-day ridership record
CNA  January 31, 2017, 3:33 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC) reported on Tuesday that it carried 252,250 passengers the previous day, the third day of the Lunar New Year, its highest ever ridership on a single day.

The number broke the record of 250,423 passengers set on June 12 last year, the last day of the four-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday period, according to the company.

THSRC said it has carried 1.27 million passengers from Jan. 25-30. The breakdown of the figures being 191,036; 219,962; 183,656; 176,707; 246,391 and 252,250.

The 2017 Lunar New Year holiday ends on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

