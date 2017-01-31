News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Tuesday

January, 31, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

One missing, six rescued in two maritime accidents
CNA  January 31, 2017, 10:28 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A contracted mechanic on Pengjia Islet off Keelung in northern Taiwan was reported missing after falling into the sea Monday, while six people from a capsized sailboat were rescued off Anping, Tainan in southern Taiwan.

Coast Guard Administration officials said two ships have been sent to search for the mechanic, surnamed Chuang, who was reported drifting northwesterly after falling into water. As of press time, Chuang was still listed as missing.

In Tainan, coast guardsmen said an unmotorized sailboat with six people on board capsized on its way from Kaohsiung to Tainan and all of them were rescued by people on a yacht that happened to be passing by.

The six, including 54-year-old sailing coach surnamed Kao and five young people, had put on safety vests. They had stayed in water for nearly one hour before being pulled up, coast guard officials said.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search