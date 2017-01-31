One missing, six rescued in two maritime accidents

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A contracted mechanic on Pengjia Islet off Keelung in northern Taiwan was reported missing after falling into the sea Monday, while six people from a capsized sailboat were rescued off Anping, Tainan in southern Taiwan.

Coast Guard Administration officials said two ships have been sent to search for the mechanic, surnamed Chuang, who was reported drifting northwesterly after falling into water. As of press time, Chuang was still listed as missing.

In Tainan, coast guardsmen said an unmotorized sailboat with six people on board capsized on its way from Kaohsiung to Tainan and all of them were rescued by people on a yacht that happened to be passing by.

The six, including 54-year-old sailing coach surnamed Kao and five young people, had put on safety vests. They had stayed in water for nearly one hour before being pulled up, coast guard officials said.