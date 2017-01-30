President, premier hope for successful reforms in 2017

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday expressed her hopes and good wishes for the success of the government's reform programs in the coming year via a post on her Facebook page on the third day of the 2017 Lunar New Year.

"We should all have a nice rest as the Lunar New Year starts and work to ensure our reforms are a success," Tsai said in her Facebook post.

The page also shows photos of her offering New Year's greetings and handing out red envelopes, a symbol of good luck, to visitors at a temple in Taichung on Monday.

According to Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺), what the president means by successful reforms is the comprehensive re-focusing of national policies.

Meanwhile, Premier Lin Chuan (林全) also turned to Facebook on Monday to offer New Year's greetings to the public and express his hopes for successful reforms to ensure the long-term financial sustainability of Taiwan's national pension system.

"In the new year, let's continue our reform efforts to achieve a fair and sustainable pension system," Lin said.