Woman waits 2 hours to get New Year red envelope from president

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A man and a woman waited for hours at two places of worship in central and southern Taiwan to be the first to receive a "good fortune" red envelope from President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday.

The woman, who identified herself by her family name Yeh, said she was the first in line at Chao Tien Temple in Beigang Township, Yunlin County because she wanted to receive the symbolic blessing from Taiwan's first female president.

To get her spot at the head of the line of 10,000-people, Yeh said she arrived at 9:00 a.m and waited two hours before the arrival of Tsai and her entourage. "It was worth it," she told the media.

Yeh wasn't the only one keen to be at the head of a line to receive the symbolic blessing from Tsai.

Hours later, at the Ksitigarbha (Dizang) Nunnery in Jiuhuashan, Chiayi County, a man said he had been waiting since daybreak for the president.

After offering incense and praying, Tsai started handing out red envelopes to Chen Chih-chung (陳智忠) and others at 3:50 p.m. Chen said he is not a local resident -- he lives in the Shanhua District of Tainan.

Tsai was on a tour of temples around Taiwan to ask for blessings from the gods and hand out red envelopes on the third day of the 2017 Lunar New Year Monday.

Earlier in the day, she visited Tzu Chi Temple in the Fengyuan District of Taichung City, handing out envelopes containing a NT$1 coin to visitors.

The outside of the envelope was decorated with a rooster motif to mark the Year of the Rooster and the signatures of Tsai and Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁).