Freeways see worst day of Lunar New Year traffic

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- This year's Lunar New Year traffic is at its worst today, with both southbound and northbound lanes heavily jammed, according to the National Freeway Bureau (高公局).

The freeway bureau reported that traffic was worst for southbound vehicles in the morning, with the average car speed measured at between 20 to 30 kilometers per hour.

Northbound traffic is expected to increase in the afternoon, with Freeways No. 1, No. 3 and No. 5 congesting as people return to northern cities at the end of the holiday, according to a bureau spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that traffic diversion measures were being implemented for anticipated jams.

Measures include the suspension of toll collection from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day and the closing of the entrance to Freeway No. 1 from the Puyan system.

High-occupancy vehicle restrictions were imposed today on northbound entrances of Freeway No. 1 between Kaohsiung and Hukou Township in Hsinchu County, as well as of Freeway No. 3 between Pingtung County and Daxi District in Taoyuan City from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and then on entrances in Yilan County from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The spokesperson urged the public to follow the latest traffic information released through radio, as well as the National Freeway Bureau's website and mobile application, so that they can opt to take alternative routes to avoid heavy traffic.