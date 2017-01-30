Executive Yuan supports decision to fine railway employees: Cabinet speaker

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Executive Yuan said it supported the decision of the Transportation Ministry and state-owned Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA, 台鐵) to penalize railway employees who went on strike during the Lunar New Year holiday, Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said earlier today.

Hsu said the Executive Yuan had come to the decision to support authorities in this matter because, while railway employees were entitled to legal and sufficient days off, they were also public servants tasked with serving the public, especially during a holiday such as Lunar New Year.

Hsu criticized railway employees who had decided to stay off duty from Lunar New Year's Eve to today, the third day of the Lunar New Year – a decision that employees said was their legal right.

The spokesman said that while the Executive Yuan was grateful for efforts of some Taiwan Railway Union (臺灣鐵路產業工會) members who had decided to remain in their posts during the holiday, the Executive Yuan was disappointed with the union members who had abandoned their responsibilities without filing proper applications and getting approval.

Approximately 500 Staff Went on Strike: TRA

The railway administration confirmed that around 500 employees had responded to Taiwan Railway Union's call to refrain from going to work during the first four days of the Lunar New Year.

According to a TRA spokesperson, the employees who took strike action had only affected the operations of the nation's railway system on Saturday.

Thanks to the support of other Taiwan Railway Union members, all trains have since been on schedule, with posts completely filled by union members who chose to pick up the slack, the TRA spokesman said.

The spokesperson reported that TRA dispatched a total of 918 trains on Sunday and serviced up to 765,605 passengers.

On Feb. 2, TRA will issue the necessary penalties on employees who stayed off duty during the holiday, the spokesman said.