TRA threatens striking railway workers with 'severe punishment'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- State-owned Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA, 台鐵) on Sunday said that 200 staff members who went on strike over the Lunar New Year holiday would receive "severe punishment."

Punishing the 200 staff who went on strike would make it fair to the 5,000 employees who went to work as usual, the TRA said.

The administration said that a meeting would be held after the Lunar New Year holiday and that those who did not show up to work would be subjected to penalties for being "absent from work without a reason."

The company said it had asked managers and backup employees to come to work, adding that the TRA's services had not been affected by the strike.

According to local media, Wang Chieh (王傑), director general of the Taiwan Railway Union (TRU, 台鐵產業公會), said it was not wrong for employees to fight for their own rights, adding that the only means of doing that was to stage a strike to cripple operations during the Lunar New Year holiday.

He said, "They took a brave step that many others dare not to. And they don't expect everyone in society or the government to support them, but this time they made a courageous decision and many people voiced their support. "

TRU members said they were protesting because the TRA had not given them satisfactory solutions to issues involving excessive overtime and shift arrangements.

Protesters demanded that the TRA recruit up to 3000 new employees as well as institute more reasonable working hours while allowing staff to take more full days off.

This protest was the first Lunar New Year strike that the railway company had seen.

Negotiation, not punishment: minister

Lin Wan-yi (林萬億), a minister without portfolio who serves as deputy convener on the Pension Reform Committee, said the strike had been a collective decision of the union, urging TRA to respect the move.

"We would like to see the company negotiate with workers instead of punishing them," said Lin.

When asked whether the Cabinet would step in to resolve their dispute, Lin said they would first determine which departments and people were involved and look at the progress the TRA and the union had already made in negotiations.

He said the Ministry of Labor (勞動部) was responsible for ensuring labor rights and the Transportation Ministry (交通部) was responsible with issues pertaining to the TRA's management.

Lin said he hoped both sides would respect each other and put an end to disagreements soon.