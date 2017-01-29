High-occupancy vehicle restrictions to be imposed on freeways

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- High-occupancy vehicle restrictions will be imposed on north-bound vehicles traveling on National Freeways No. 1 and No. 3 Monday and Tuesday, in anticipation of increased traffic as the end of the Lunar New Year holiday approaches, according to the Taiwan Area National Freeway Bureau.

This means that only vehicles with at least three people will be allowed onto the freeways between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on those two days, the bureau said.

Vehicles with pregnant women or disabled individuals, however, are not subject to the restrictions.

On Sunday, the second day of the Lunar New Year, congestion was seen on certain sections of National Freeways No. 1, No. 3 and No. 5, mainly because the day is when married daughters traditionally visit their parents, the bureau said.

Many people also seized the opportunity of sunny weather to travel, it added.