Air quality poor in western Taiwan: EPA

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Air quality was poor in western Taiwan Sunday due to a lack of wind to disperse atmospheric pollutants, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said that day.

As of noon Sunday, the readings for fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) had reached the highest recordable level of 10 in Yunlin County's Lunbei Township, according to EPA data.

Level 9 was recorded in Chiayi County's Xingang Township, while level 8 was seen in Yunlin's Mailiao Township and in downtown Tainan.

According to the EPA, level-10 PM2.5 concentrations exceed 71 micrograms per cubic meter and are considered extremely high, but measurements above level 7 are deemed severe enough to cause tangible discomfort and health problems.

Given the air quality, the elderly and those with chronic lung or heart disease should avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor physical activity, the EPA advised.