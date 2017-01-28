Taipei the 14th most popular city for visitors: Euromonitor

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Hong Kong is the world's leading destination city based on international visitor arrivals and Taipei ranked 14th, according to the Top City Destinations Ranking 2017 released on Thursday.

According to the report published by global market research firm Euromonitor International, Hong Kong received 26.68 million visitors in 2015, ahead of Bangkok's 18.73 million.

The No. 3 to No. 13 spots went to London, Singapore, Paris, Macau, Dubai, Istanbul, New York City, Kuala Lumpur, Shenzhen, Antalya and Rome.

According to the report, Taipei received 9,045,800 visitor arrivals in 2015, up 5 percent from the previous year. It finished one spot ahead of Seoul, which saw arrival numbers fall 6 percent because of the outbreak of MERS.

Other Asian cities finishing behind Taipei in the rankings were Phuket (16th), Tokyo (17th), Guangzhou (18th), Shanghai (26th) and Delhi (28th).

The only other city in Taiwan to finish in the top 100 was Taichung in 97th place with 1.98 million arrivals, one spot ahead of Jeju, South Korea, and not far behind Samui and Krabi in Thailand, which ranked 91st and 93rd, respectively.

The city arrivals data were sourced directly from national statistics offices, airport arrivals, hotel/accommodation stays, and other methods for all 58 core countries and 77 additional market insight countries.

The data collected were then cross-checked on a regional basis by Euromonitor's regional research teams based in London, Vilnius, Chicago, Dubai, Shanghai, Santiago and Singapore.

Overall, Euromonitor found that tourist arrivals continued to grow in global urban centers in 2015 by as much as 5.5 percent over the previous year, illustrating the continued economic importance of tourism to the world's largest cities.