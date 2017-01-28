News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Sunday

January, 29, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Air quality in Kaohsiung, Pingtung to be poor Sunday: EPA
CNA  January 28, 2017, 8:52 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Air quality in western Taiwan will be below average on Sunday, with the air quality in Kaohsiung and Pingtung even reaching the level of a red alarm, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said Saturday.

In its air quality forecast for Sunday, the EPA said that except for Yilan, Hualien and Taitung counties in eastern Taiwan, where the air will be "good," the air quality in most other parts of Taiwan will be below average.

The air quality in northern and central Taiwan and the outlying Penghu islands will be "average," while the air in Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan, Matsu and Kinmen will hit an "orange" level, meaning that those who suffer from allergies should not spend too much time outdoors.

The air quality in Kaohsiung and Pingtung will reach a "red" level, meaning that it will be harmful to all people.

The EPA urged people living in or planning to go to Kaohsiung and Pingtung to wear masks and curtail their outdoor activities if they suffer eye soreness, coughing or a sore throat.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search