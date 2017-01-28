Air quality in Kaohsiung, Pingtung to be poor Sunday: EPA

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Air quality in western Taiwan will be below average on Sunday, with the air quality in Kaohsiung and Pingtung even reaching the level of a red alarm, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said Saturday.

In its air quality forecast for Sunday, the EPA said that except for Yilan, Hualien and Taitung counties in eastern Taiwan, where the air will be "good," the air quality in most other parts of Taiwan will be below average.

The air quality in northern and central Taiwan and the outlying Penghu islands will be "average," while the air in Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan, Matsu and Kinmen will hit an "orange" level, meaning that those who suffer from allergies should not spend too much time outdoors.

The air quality in Kaohsiung and Pingtung will reach a "red" level, meaning that it will be harmful to all people.

The EPA urged people living in or planning to go to Kaohsiung and Pingtung to wear masks and curtail their outdoor activities if they suffer eye soreness, coughing or a sore throat.