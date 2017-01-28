President begins 2017 with visits around Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Tsai Ing-wen traveled around Taiwan on Saturday to ask for blessings from the gods and hand out red envelopes on the first day of the Year of the Rooster.

Her first stop in her tour of Taiwan was the Jue Xiu Temple in Taipei, where she made an offering of incense and prayed for the blessings of the temple god.

She then proceeded to the southernmost part of Taiwan to visit a temple in Checheng in Pingtung County and hand out red envelopes with a NT$1 coin to people in Fenggang Village in Fangshan Township, where her ancestral home is located.

Later in the day, Tsai headed to temples in Chiayi, Tainan and Kaohsiung where she continued to hand out red envelopes, a symbol of good luck, to visitors of those places of worship.

The outside of the envelope featured a rooster to mark the beginning of the Year of the Rooster and along with wishes for a happy new year in both Chinese and English and the signatures of Tsai and Vice President Chen Chien-jen.

On Lunar New Year's Eve, Tsai offered her best wishes via Facebook and Twitter to people celebrating the Lunar New Year.

"From the people of Taiwan, we wish everyone a bright and prosperous Year of the Rooster," she tweeted in English.

She also sent New Year's greetings in Japanese via twitter to Internet users abroad.