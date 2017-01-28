Over 6,000 passengers affected by train line mishap

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- An overhead wire on a train line near Taichung came loose and fell on Saturday morning, delaying the travel of 6,370 passengers before being repaired shortly before noon, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said Saturday.

The electrical wire over the northbound track between Taichung and Xinwuri stations fell before 8 a.m., leading to a shutdown of traffic on that section of track until repairs were completed at 11:35 a.m., the TRA said.

With only one track left open to handle both northbound and southbound traffic, train schedules were delayed, disrupting the travel schedules of 6,370 passengers, the TRA said.

Before the fallen wire was discovered, power to the electrical wire system over the same track between Taichung Station and Taiyuan Station suddenly tripped at 7:33 a.m., but that problem was quickly resolved and did not disrupt train schedules, the TRA said.