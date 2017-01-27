Former president Ma Ying-jeou to visit US in February

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former President Ma Ying-jeou will visit the United States next month to deliver speeches related to cross-strait and Taiwan-US relations.

Ma told reporters Friday he will meet with think tank scholars in New York, Boston and Washington during his visit.

Ask if he would meet with members of US President Donald Trump team, Ma said: "no."

His US trip -- the third overseas visit since he stepped down in May last year, -- was approved by the Presidential Office Thursday.

Under Taiwan's Classified National Security Information Protection Act, retired presidents, vice presidents and other high-ranking officials with access to classified information and national secrets are required to obtain approval from relevant government authorities they used to work with before visiting abroad.

The approval followed careful screening by an ad-hoc committee under the Presidential Office in line with the Classified National Security Information Protection Act, according to Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺).

The committee gave Ma the green light because an assessment by the National Security Bureau showed that both the risks related to national intelligence and Ma's personal safety in the United States are relatively low, Huang said, adding authorities will provide all necessary assistance during his trip.

Ma has applied to visit the United States for 12 days from Feb. 28 to March 11, during which time he will deliver speeches to groups of academics around the country, including the Asia Society, and Council for Foreign Relations in New York, the East Asian Legal Studies Center and Fairbank Center for East Asian Research in Boston, and Brookings Institution in Washington.

The trip will be Ma's second visit to the U.S. since stepping down, following his invitation to attend the Asian leadership forum held at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana in November last year. He also visited Malaysia in November last year at the invitation of Southern University College in Malaysia and the Eighth World Chinese Economic Summit just days before his US trip.

Prior to that trip, Ma's application to visit Hong Kong in June last year was rejected for national security reasons. Instead of attending in person, Ma delivered a speech via a video conference call at the award dinner of the Society of Publishers in Asia held in Hong Kong.