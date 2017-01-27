Lunar New Year freeway traffic expected to be heavier than usual

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan government officials warned that Lunar New Year traffic on the country's freeways is likely to more congested this year than in previous years because the holiday is shorter.

Jaw Shing-hau (趙興華), director general of Taiwan Area National Freeway Bureau, said the heaviest congestion can be expected Jan. 29-31 as people travel to different parts of the country for family reunions.

During the comparatively short six-day holiday, Jan. 27 to Feb. 1, the biggest day for family reunions will be Jan. 29, which means very heavy traffic on the freeways, he said.

On Jan. 30 and 31, people are likely to be traveling around the country, enjoying the holiday, which will also result in traffic jams, Jaw said.

Meanwhile, during an inspection tour of the bureau, Premier Lin Chuan (林全) appealed to travelers to use public transportation as much as possible during the Lunar New Year holiday to avoid congestion on the national freeways.

Lin also offered words of encouragement to those National Freeway Bureau employees who would be working throughout the holiday period.

After his visit to the freeway bureau, Lin made a similar tour of Songshan Airport and Taiwan Railway Administration.