Councilor exits DPP after wife-beating claim

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Scandal-hit Taipei City Councilor Tung Chung-yan (童仲彥) said Thursday that he was withdrawing from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after his "personal and family problems marred the image of his beloved party."

Tung, who has become embroiled in allegations over domestic violence and infidelity, announced over the social media website Facebook that he was withdrawing from the DPP.

Tung admitted Wednesday that he had "physically tangled" with his wife Lee Hsiu-yuan after she accused him of domestic violence in a magazine interview.

DPP officials have requested that a task force be formed to look into the allegations and that all reports relating to the case be submitted to the party's Central Standing Committee.

The news of Tung's withdrawal was met with shock from other DPP councilors, according to a United Daily News report. Many expressed shock and regret, and some suggested that Tung had taken the initiative to leave the party rather than acted on the command of party central, which they said had yet to contact the embattled councilor.

Taipei City Council caucus whip Wang Hsiao-wei (王孝維), who said he learned of Tung's decision through the media, said that press speculation was damaging not only to Tung and Tung's family, but also to the DPP.

Not the First

Tung has admitted to "physically tangling" with his wife but not to violently abusing her.

Despite Tung's denials, local media quickly began circulating reports of his tumultuous first marriage and past relationships.

Tung's first marriage — with one-time journalist Chen Hsiao-ching (陳曉卿) — was also reportedly marked by accusations of physical abuse, with Chen claiming that he beat her six times. Tung has denied the accusation.

The marriage ended after they accused each other of assault, Taiwan media reports said.

Liberty Times also reported that Tung's ex-girlfriend, dressed in a red dress to symbolize her hopes of revenge, had hung herself in her house.

Efforts by Tung and police to rescue her were futile, as they arrived too late.

DPP Not Letting Tung Off the Hook

In a statement released in response to Tung's sudden withdrawal from the party, DPP spokesman Yang Chia-liang (楊家俍) said that whether the party member was a "lifelong member" or had voluntarily withdrawn membership, the party would continue with its investigations.

Relaying a statement from DPP Secretary-General Hung Yao-fu (洪耀福), Yang said that since the DPP was the ruling party, the people held it to a higher standard.

"Therefore, regardless of whether it's private matters, personal conduct or public affairs, we must increase self-discipline," Yang said, citing Hung's statement.

"The entire party and those in politics must use Tung Chung-yan's example to stay vigilant."

Step Down as Councilor: KMT

Kuomintang Culture and Communications Committee Deputy Director-general Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) also issued a press statement, calling on the DPP to urge Tung to step down as city councilor.

Prosecutors should intervene and conduct investigations on Tung's alleged domestic abuse, Hung said.

"The DPP should demonstrate its morals and demand Tung step down as city councilor in a move to support Taiwan's women," he said.