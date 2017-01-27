|
CNA January 27, 2017, 12:06 am TWN
|
Traffic congestion leaves travelers driving at speeds no higher than 60 kilometers per hour on Thursday, Jan. 26, around 4 p.m. on the Taoyuan section on southbound National Freeway No. 1. Travelers are heading southbound to return home for Lunar New Year.
Travelers with luggage are seen at the Taipei Songshan Airport on Thursday, Jan. 26. Large crowds of travelers passed through at Songshan Airport to prepare to leave for the holidays or to return home.
Long lines of travelers are seen at the Taipei Songshan Airport for flights headed to Kinmen County. Crowds of travelers on the waiting list were in long lines hoping to return home in time for the Lunar New Year holiday.
|
