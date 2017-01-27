New Year melodies are serious music

There are songs you must have heard at supermarkets or along any busy street in Taiwan, and while you might know that they're about Lunar New Year, did you know they've been around for over 70 years?

The oldest and most popular is the "Gong Xi Gong Xi" song. Every Taiwanese can recite the first line: "On every road and every alley, from every mouth, the first greetings when you meet, that is 'Gong Xi Gong Xi.'"

"Gong Xi Gong Xi" is the transliteration of "congratulations" in Mandarin Chinese, a blessing people send to everyone during Lunar New Year. It could be considered the Chinese-speaking world's version of "Merry Christmas."

While the song is now used for celebration, its original version carried complicated sentiments of sorrow and happiness.

It was composed by Chen Gexin (陳歌辛) in 1946 at the end of the Japanese colonial period at the end of World War II.

Chen was detained for three months before the Japanese were defeated, and he made the "Gong Xi Gong Xi" song both to celebrate the first Lunar New Year after the victory and as a memorial to the soldiers and people who died fighting the war. Other renowned tunes include "Greetings to the New Year" ("He Hsin Nian," 賀新年) from 1948; "Welcoming New Spring" ("Ying Xin Chun," 迎新春) from 1950; and "The Arrival of the God of Fortune" ("Cai Shen Dao," 財神到) from 1981.