Friday

January, 27, 2017

Kaohsiung Medical University dean to head FDA
CNA  January 26, 2017, 6:30 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅), a dean at Kaohsiung Medical University (KMU), has been appointed head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the health ministry said Thursday.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare said Wu will take office on Feb. 10, succeeding Chiang Yu-mei (姜郁美), who retired Jan. 16 as director-general of the FDA.

Wu, dean of the KMU's College of Pharmacy, specializes in biotechnology analysis and has also developed several mechanisms for the diagnosis of diseases and to monitor the effects of drugs, the ministry said.

At KMU, she established the country's first Department of Fragrance and Cosmetic Science, which integrates the study of cosmetics, drugs and medicine, according to the ministry.

