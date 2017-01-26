Next KMT Chairman should also be party's presidential candidate: Steve Chan

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Steve Chan, a former health minister and candidate in the opposition Kuomintang's (KMT) leadership election, upped the ante on the race Thursday, saying that the party's next leader should also be its presidential candidate in 2020.

Chan who announced his candidacy earlier this week said in a radio show program that he would run for president in 2020 and would not consider being anybody's running mate.

The party's next leader would have the greatest effect to promote its image in time for local elections in 2018 and national elections in 2020, Chan added. He argued that the formula of having the chairman stand in as the party's presidential candidate had always worked in the past.

Asked by the program host what he would do if the KMT nominated Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou to run for president, Chan replied that he would support the move.

Meanwhile, former President Ma Ying-jeou said that it would "great" if the party abandoned its current policy requiring candidates for the leadership race to gather signatures of three percent of all party members (around 10,000 individuals) to qualify for the election.

Chan said Wednesday that the three percent hurdle was "not very democratic."