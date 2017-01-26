High speed rail Wi-Fi service by August: Cabinet

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Cabinet said that Wi-Fi service may be made available on Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) by this August following complaints made by local pop star Jacky Wu in recent days.

In a statement released by the Cabinet this morning, the government says it has been on the table ever since last May and has requested that THSR offer the service as soon as possible. The Cabinet says that services should be available in August, when Taiwan hosts the 2017 Universiade sporting competition in Taipei.

Wu posted on Facebook bemoaning the lack of wireless internet aboard the high speed rail, criticizing the company for getting its priorities wrong.

"THSR has been around for 10 years. It has money to spend on television ads - why can't it get Wi-Fi installed?" Wu wrote.

The Cabinet revealed that THSR had originally planned to make Wi-Fi services available on portions of each train by the end of 2017, while offering full onboard service by 2018. The Cabinet has since requested that THSR expedite the process and make wireless services available on all train cars by August.

Current difficulties in implementing the plan includes the myriad of tunnels along the THSR route in northern Taiwan and the high concentration of cellular towers that would interfere with signal strength. The Cabinet says that THSR is working with state-run Chunghwa Telecom to resolve the issue and that they have been conducting tests for the past three months.