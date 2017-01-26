Holiday deals for travelers in central Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Transport Ministry announced that they would be working with bus companies in the Taichung area to encourage the use of public transport, offering savings of up to 15 percent on select routes starting today.

Discounts on the Taichung-Taipei, Taichung-Hsinchu and Fengyuan-Taipei routes run by Taichung Bus (台中客運) and Fengyuan Bus Transportation Co (豐原客運) are to be discounted 15 percent from 11 p.m. Thursday to 11 p.m. Feb. 1.

Kuo-kuang Motor Transport (國光客運) is also offering a free shuttle bus service from Libao (麗寶) Outlet Mall via Chaoma (朝馬) and National Highway 1.

To reduce traffic bottlenecks during the expected holiday rush, the Transport Ministry will be opening alternative routes on National Highway 1 (Daya to Yuanlin) and 3 (Caotun to Kuaiguan).

For more information, visit the National Freeway Bureau website: http://www.freeway.gov.tw