Embattled councilor withdraws from DPP
The China Post news staff January 26, 2017, 9:49 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taipei City Councilor Tung Chung-yan, who recently became embroiled in allegations over domestic violence and infidelity announced Thursday that he was withdrawing from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
Tung made his announcement over Facebook, writing that he would leave the DPP after his "personal and family problems caused the beloved party's reputation to be damaged."
Tung admitted Wednesday that he had "physically tangled" with his wife Lee Hsiu-yuan, after she accused him of domestic violence in a magazine interview.
Officials of the ruling DPP have requested the formation of a task force to look into the allegations, and that all reports relating to the case be submitted to the party's Central Standing Committee.
