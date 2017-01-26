News
Headlines from across Taiwan
The China Post news staff  January 26, 2017, 8:04 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Thursday January 26, 2017.

United Daily News: Airport MRT begins official operations March 2.

China Times: Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je leads in opinion polls against possible contenders.

Liberty Times: Trump really to act on border wall.

Apple Daily: Taipei City Councilor beats wife 50 times, fractured her ribs.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

