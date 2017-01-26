Headlines from across Taiwan

|
The China Post news staff January 26, 2017, 8:04 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Thursday January 26, 2017.
United Daily News: Airport MRT begins official operations March 2.
China Times: Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je leads in opinion polls against possible contenders.
Liberty Times: Trump really to act on border wall.
Apple Daily: Taipei City Councilor beats wife 50 times, fractured her ribs.
