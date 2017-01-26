City Councilor pressured over alleged affairs, violence

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Wednesday said the party would investigate domestic violence allegations against Taipei City Councilor Tung Chung-yan (童仲彥).

The ruling party's spokesman Ruan Jhao-syong (阮昭雄) said it would form a task force to look into the allegations Tung repeatedly beat his wife, Li Hsiu-huan (李秀環) .

Tung and his second wife Li were involved in a public extramarital scandal last week, which began after Li was photographed in the arms of another man by paparazzi.

Following allegation of Li's infidelity, Tung came forward to explain the tabloid photographs, and painted himself as the victim of his estranged spouse's unfaithfulness.

However, Tung was later purported to be in an extramarital affair himself when a local tabloid published photos of the city councilor allegedly on a date with his New Taipei City office director Chiu Hui-mei (邱惠美).

Meanwhile, Li also released photos of herself with severe injuries which she claimed to have sustained at the hands of Tung.

Li also claimed that she was physically abused around 50 times in during their six-year relationship, and that Tung's violence and infidelity was the trigger for their separation and her subsequent infidelity.

Several DPP lawmakers have appealed to the party's headquarter to deal with the issue, as Tung's actions as a DPP politician had painted the image of the ruling party in a negative light.

DPP Legislator Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) was quoted as saying that Tung must have his party membership terminated if the allegations were true.

In response to the legislators' requests, Ruan said that DPP Secretary-General Hung Yao-fu (洪耀福) had requested the formation of a task force to look into the allegations, and that all reports relating to the case would be submitted to the party's Central Standing Committee.

In response to Li's accusations, Tung held a press conference yesterday to dismiss his wife's assertions, and claimed that he had never violently abused his wife.

Tung did admit to domestic dispute, claiming that there had only been minor physical altercations between him and his wife.

He then went on to say that he was sorry to have set a bad example.

The city councilor also added that he had never seen the photos provided by Li, and then alluded to the possibility of the photos beings staged as a set up.

In regards to his own unfaithfulness, Tung publicly professed his feelings towards Chiu during his press conference.

In his lengthy statement, the city councilor claimed that while he remained apologetic for his actions, he did indeed have feelings towards his aide, and said, "any man who doesn't fall for her is no man."

Tung later added that he was unsure whether the feeling was mutual, and that he would not dare take any further action before a divorce was finalized.