Airport MRT to open on March 2

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- After more than a decade of construction and testing, the Taoyuan Airport MRT is set to open on March 2, President Chen Kai-ling (陳凱凌) of Taoyuan Metro Corp. revealed at a press conference on Wednesday.

Transport Minister Ho Chen Tan (賀陳旦) presented the authorization license for the line to Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), a symbolic "passing the baton" for responsibility and oversight of the service onto Cheng.

The long-awaited metro line will open for a month-long trial from Feb. 2 until Mar. 1, during which time invited groups and the general public will get to test out the transportation system.

The trial run will take part in two stages — running from Feb. 2 to Feb. 15 and from Feb. 16 to Mar. 1 — during which passengers will be able to ride the service free of charge.

On Mar. 2, the metro line will officially open for everyone at a 50 percent discount price and will run from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day with airport check-in and luggage check at select stations.

Following the month-long trial run and the first month of the official open, transport fares will return to normal rates on Apr. 2 which passengers can pay for with iPass, EasyCard, or the Taoyuan transportation card.

The Two Stages

The first stage of the trial run is open exclusively for invited groups, which Chen said included central and district government offices, public organizations, and other peers in the transportation industry, who can put the metro line through a pressure test.

This stage will run from Feb. 2 to Feb. 15, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day to get both passengers and staff acquainted with the new metro line, and will only travel 7 preset routes and stop at 6 stations, not including the airport stations.

During his presentation, Chen stated that each group was capped at 40 members, with a daily allowance of 112 groups per day.

The second stage of the trial run opens the metro system to the public with a cap of around 20,000 passengers per day, Chen continued.

Passengers can line up for tickets at four times during the day, Chen said: 7:40 a.m., 9:40 a.m., 11:40 a.m., and 1:40 p.m, to better allow the metro corporation to manage crowds.

During this second stage, the trains will stop at all 21 stations, including the airport stations, which, Mayor Cheng said, meant that passengers wishing to complete check-in procedures for flights could do so in advance at select stations where the service is provided.